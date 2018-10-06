press release: We Banjo 3, an award-winning band from Galway, will perform at Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 South Main St., Janesville, on Saturday, October 6, at 7:30 p.m. This is open to patrons of all ages. Tickets are $25.00 for adults and $15.00 for students. For more information call 608-758-0297 or visit janesvillepac.org/jpac/.

We Banjo 3 is one of the most prolific and exciting bands to emerge from Ireland in recent years. Featuring banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, percussion and beautiful harmonies, We Banjo 3’s music is affectionately described as “Celtgrass.” The Galway-based quartet comprises two sets of brothers, Enda & Fergal Scahill and Martin & David Howley, who collectively hold over a dozen “All Ireland” titles.