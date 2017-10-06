We Got Your Back

press release: We think it's time to give back. For this Fall Gallery Night, textile designer Sarah Eichborn and nine other members are hosting a special auction to benefit causes close to their hearts.

Each creative will design and embellish a denim jacket with ink, fibers, textiles or other materials. Jackets are thrifted and may be women's, men's or child sizing. Creatives will make sure the end result can still be wearable so you can rock your jacket for a cause.

HOW IT WORKS: The auction begins online the week leading up to the event and ends at 8:30pm on Gallery Night. Each jacket will start at $150 - All proceeds (after $50 material reimbursement to the artist) will be donated to the artist's chosen organization.

You can bid online or in person. Jackets can be shipped for an additional fee. Payments must be made within 24 hours before the jacket goes to the next highest bidder.

And as in true Gallery Night style, we'll also be hosting open studios and beverages while they last.