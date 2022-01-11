We Read with Our Neighbors

media release: Book: Widows of Malabar Hill by Sujata Massey

Inspired in part by a real woman who made history by becoming India's first female lawyer, The Widows of Malabar Hill is a richly wrought story of multicultural 1920s Bombay as well as the debut of a sharp and promising new sleuth, Perveen Mistry. Grab a copy at Pinney ahead of time and bring a friend to this community-led book discussion.