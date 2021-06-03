press release: The Wisconsin Historical Society’s women’s suffrage exhibit, “We Stand on Their Shoulders” a history of Wisconsin women and voting, will open to the public for in-person viewing on June 3 after a long pause of in-person activity at the museum due to COVID-19. The exhibit will be open through December 30, 2021 and is located in the Radell Gallery on the fourth floor of the Museum on the Square in Madison. Museum hours (as of reopening in June) are Thursday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The exhibit celebrates the passage of the 19th Amendment and Wisconsin women who fought for the right to vote and other civil rights in the 19th century and throughout the latter half of the 20th century.