ONLINE: We the People Concert

media release: On Jan. 20, we will inaugurate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as part of the most inclusive and accessible presidential inauguration in this nation’s history.

While the year has been challenging for so many of us, we have an opportunity to unite and come together, virtually, across the country and usher in a new administration and era. In this spirit, the Presidential Inaugural Committee would like to personally invite everyone to our We The People Concert.

On Sunday, January 17 at 8 PM ET we’ll be hosting a first-of-its-kind virtual inaugural concert that will help benefit this historic moment in our country’s history. Click here to reserve your spot and join our hosts Keegan-Michael Key and Debra Messing and our inspiring speakers and performers: AJR, Michael Bivins, Connie Britton, Sophia Bush, Jaime Camil, Fall Out Boy, Ben Harper, Carole King, Kal Penn, James Taylor, Will.I.Am.

An experience usually reserved for people able to travel to Washington in person, this concert will be available to all supporters across the country, no matter where you are or what you can afford to donate.

Every donation helps fund the impactful inaugural programming you’ll see next week, and you can even reserve special commemorative keepsakes from the concert, such as personalized tickets and a poster.