Madison Opera Center 335 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: KLJ Movement presents a performance titled We the People, a full production highlighting a new body to the historical preamble. Join us this winter to witness what the youth of the community have to say through the art of dance.

Tickets are $25. Performances are at 7:30 pm on Jan. 7 & 8 at the Madison Opera Center.

