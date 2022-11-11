press release: Fermat's Last Theater Co. presents WE WILL NOT BE SILENT! Sophie Scholl and the White Rose Group on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 7:00pm at Arts + Literature Laboratory. Free admission, limited seating.

In 1942 and '43, a small group of students, and one professor, at the University of Munich, clandestinely produced and distributed leaflets calling for resistance to the Nazi regime and the war. They were caught and executed, but their message spread to other parts of wartime Germany and their martyrdom is honored around the world today as an example of defiance to fascism. This will be a dramatic reading with music and images, and post-show discussion.

The name for Fermat’s Last Theater came about because one of their company, upon re-reading The Merchant of Venice, had an idea for a production, but as with the 17th century mathematician, his conception was too large to include all the details in the margin of the of text.

The works they stage all explore issues of social justice. They are a free public theater - they do not charge admission or sell tickets. Come to a performance, take a program, find a seat. At the end of the show they accept free will donations. Fermat's Last Theater views theater as process - they discover meaning through experimentation and discussion.