media release: As part of ongoing efforts to reduce gun violence in our community, Public Health Madison & Dane County is recognizing National Gun Violence Awareness Day by hosting a “Wear Orange Day” walk and rally on Friday, June 3 in collaboration with community partners. The walk will begin at the Villager parking lot (2300 S. Park St.) and end at Penn Park (2101 Fisher St.), where there will be speakers and various organizations will be on hand to share information about what’s being done in our local community to prevent gun violence.

“The recent events in Uvalde, Texas underscore that the need for change and action is greater now than ever. We are heartbroken for the 19 children and 2 teachers whose lives were tragically cut short,” said Aurielle Smith, Public Health Director of Policy, Planning, and Evaluation.

“Wear Orange Day” is an Everytown for Gun Safety initiative, a gun violence prevention organization led by parents, students, survivors, educators, and concerned citizens. Public Health is supporting its mission by hosting the walk and rally in partnership with Moms Demand Action, Focused Interruption, and Dane County Human Services.

According to recent research, the United States has more than four times the number of gun homicides per 100,000 residents than any other country in the world. Every year, 18,000 children and teens are shot and killed or wounded and approximately 3 million are exposed to gun violence.

“This kind of senseless violence sends shockwaves of harm and trauma through the families involved and extends into communities throughout our country,” said Smith. “Our children deserve better. Our children deserve to feel safe in our community. Our children deserve action. We ask that you show your support by wearing orange, and joining us on June 3.”

Find more information and register to attend at wearorange.org.