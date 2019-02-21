press release: February is American Heart Month, and Lands’ End invites you to join in support of the American Heart Association’s Life is Why We Give™ campaign. The complimentary event, Wear Red, Shop Red: A Heart-Healthy Evening with Lands’ End and American Heart Association, takes place on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Lands’ End will help to raise awareness and funding to further support the American Heart Association’s mission to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.

Gain expert advice on everyday ways to protect your heart from Dr. Nicholas Von Bergen, board president, American Heart Association. Enjoy light and healthy appetizers. For every Wear Red product sold in February 2019, Lands’ End will donate 10% of the purchase price to the American Heart Association’s Life Is Why We Give™ Campaign up to $40,000.

Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 5:30 to 8 p.m., Lands’ End store, 209 Junction Rd Madison, WI 53719