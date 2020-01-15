A runaway high schooler meets someone special Point & Palace-Sun Prairie, Jan. 15-16, 7 & 8 pm.

press release: U.S. audiences nationwide can catch for Special Fan Preview screenings of the highly-anticipated animated Japanese fantasy “Weathering With You” over two nights only in January.

“Weathering With You” is the newest release from director Makoto Shinkai, and producer Genki Kawamura, whose previous film “Your Name” set box office records in Japan and around the world ($360 million worldwide box office). The film is Japan’s official submission for the Academy Award® for Best International Film at the 92nd Academy Awards. The film has grossed over $125 million USD to date in its initial Japanese release.

SYNOPSIS:

The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong-willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky…