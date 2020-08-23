Weddings + Wine

press release: We've thought outside the box to bring you a fun and unique wedding show experience, in a relaxed outdoor setting with room to roam and fresh air for a safer show environment. Sunday, August 23, 2pm-6pm, Sugarland Barn, 8637 Linley Rd, Arena, WI 53503.

Here at Wedding Planner & Guide, we are a local Madison, Wisconsin company with a reputation for hosting the best wedding shows in the area and throughout the state!

This summer, meet local wedding vendors and marvel over ideas and inspiration from stunning wedding scapes curated by the area's most talented wedding designers! Enjoy music, delectable wines, and other cocktails, all while soaking in Sugarland Barn's gorgeous location! You won't want to miss it.

Join us, get inspired, and safely get things checked off your wedding list on August 23, during this special event! FREE tickets are available with the option of a custom face mask add on to wear if you so choose.

Continue your planning after the show with our FREE Wedding Planner & Guide publication and on our website at wedplan.com! Follow us on Facebook, Instagram & Pinterest for more wedding ideas and inspiration!