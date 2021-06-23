Wednesday Walkers

media release: Meet in front of the Madison Senior Center at 7:45 am on Wednesdays to walk with friends. It’s early, but you want to beat the heat. Be sure to wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring your own water. The Senior Center will not be open. Register by emailing gflesher@cityofmadison.com or call (608) 267-8650.

ALL LEVELS WELCOME! (Including those with walkers and canes if you walk independently)

We Are Re-Opening!

The Madison Senior Center is excited to announce that we will be welcoming participants back to the building in July. It will be a slow rollout to allow everyone time to adjust to new protocols and to being together with people again.

Masks are not required, but are strongly recommended if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are more comfortable wearing a mask we fully support your decision to do so. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the building. Increased cleaning protocols are in place. We strongly recommend that participants follow proper handwashing and respiratory etiquette.

During the months of July and August we will have reduced hours and building capacity. July 12 – 30 we will be open with reduced capacity on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00 am until 12:30pm. Staff will be working a hybrid schedule during this time, and will continue to be available by telephone and email.

In August we will be open Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will continue to observe reduced building capacity limits. You must register to attend a program. The Computer Lab will be accessible for technology lessons, by appointment only.

Assuming that our community stays on the current trajectory with the virus, and that there aren’t any setbacks, the Madison Senior Center will resume our normal hours and building capacity on September 7th. If we do experience setbacks, program cancellation announcements will be made to your email address by 8:30 a.m. the day of the occurrence, provided you have registered to attend, and provided an email address.

The Dane County nutrition site held at the Madison Senior Center will reopen on August 2, 2021. Please contact NewBridge at 608-512-0000 ext. 4006 to register, or to ask questions.

We are here for you with your safety in mind. Thank you again for your patience. We look forward to seeing you soon.