Weeds & Wildflowers

press release: Join Lars Higdon, Dane County Botanist/Naturalist, for a guided walk through the park followed by an optional stewardship activity. Participants will learn how to distinguish native plants from pesky weeds and discuss approaches for managing some of our worst invasive species. Come ready with questions about wrestling weeds or how to promote some of your favorite wildflowers. Following the walk, we will roll up our sleeves and get experience removing invasives using the parsnip predator. Make sure to wear long sleeves, pants, and closed-toe shoes and bring plenty of drinking water. Come learn and give back -- Join us!

Please REGISTER HERE by clicking this link and chose each Park(s) locations you would like to attend! We hope to see you there out enjoying the variety of prairie areas in our Dane County Park lands.

Any questions contact Rhea Stangel-Maier, Volunteer Coordinator - (608) 224-3601; stangel-maier@ countyofdane.com.