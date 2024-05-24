8 pm Thursday-Saturday and 2 pm Sunday, plus 8 pm, 5/29.

media release: Broom Street Theater presents the premiere of Weekend of the Burnt Piano by Sean Langenecker*, May 24-June 8. Four friends gather to mourn a fifth who has recently been murdered but as the weekend goes on they begin to suspect: one of them did it. Pay what you can at the door or go to bstonline.org to reserve tickets and for show dates/times. Broom Street Theater is located at 1119 Williamson St (nowhere near Broom Street).