ONLINE: Welcome HOME

press release: Welcome HOME! Join us in populating our new HOME open source software with your exciting projects. Let’s Get Our Shit Together Parties (Shitty Parties for short) Every Thursday in May 1-2:30pm CST.

We’ll come together online, get a chance to meet new participants, and then we’ll add our projects, offers and wants to our brand new Mutual Aid Platform (MAP)! We’ll transfer whatever was important about our projects from the old site, add our updates, and see all the cool things it can do. You can show up new at any of the sessions and we’ll introduce you to the MAP and help you use it. If you attend repeat sessions we’ll take you into breakout rooms to either go deeper into the tech and project sharing and administration, or to work in work groups, or whatever ways you want to connect during that time.

We’re revitalizing our work groups including Tech, Communications, Social/Legal, and Funding. We often have overlapping tasks that can be made easier through cooperation, so your local work groups are invited to join our sessions and get support with your efforts.

We’d love to have at least 1-3 participants from every sister site and partner project. Let’s take the opportunity to build local leadership and stewardship, to go both broader and deeper in our organizing, and to build this new open source software together.

Hope you can join us!

