media release: Join us Saturday, March 23rd for our Welcome Spring Festival. We'll have workshops, nature walks, family programming and an all-age egg hunt.

ITEMS TO BRING

A sack lunch and snacks for you and your family -- please, no peanut products as a community member has a severe allergy!

Your own bottle or cup for water, and/or a mug for coffee

Appropriate clothing for Wisconsin Winter: heavy coat, hat, scarf, gloves, warm socks and snow boots. Some events will be outdoors.

Separate pair of shoes or warm slippers to wear in the Temple Room to keep the floor dry and free of mud.

A rabbit image to use during mediation. optional

A basket for gather eggs during the egg hunt.

A yoga mat or blanket if you choose to lay down for the sound bath. optional

A notebook and pen to take notes during workshops.

Registration for this event is limited. Please register online to guarantee you will be able to attend.

$30 for the on-site day-long festival.

$20 or $15 for members for the on-line workshop