Welcome Spring Festival

to

Buy Tickets

Circle Sanctuary, Barneveld 5354 Meadowvale Rd., Barneveld, Wisconsin 53507

media release: Join us Saturday, March 23rd for our Welcome Spring Festival. We'll have workshops, nature walks, family programming and an all-age egg hunt.

ITEMS TO BRING

  • A sack lunch and snacks for you and your family -- please, no peanut products as a community member has a severe allergy!
  • Your own bottle or cup for water, and/or a mug for coffee
  • Appropriate clothing for Wisconsin Winter: heavy coat, hat, scarf, gloves, warm socks and snow boots. Some events will be outdoors.
  • Separate pair of shoes or warm slippers to wear in the Temple Room to keep the floor dry and free of mud.
  • A rabbit image to use during mediation.  optional 
  • A basket for gather eggs during the egg hunt. 
  • A yoga mat or blanket if you choose to lay down for the sound bath.  optional
  • A notebook and pen to take notes during workshops.

Registration for this event is limited. Please register online to guarantee you will be able to attend.

$30 for the on-site day-long festival.

$20 or $15 for members for the on-line workshop

Info

Circle Sanctuary, Barneveld 5354 Meadowvale Rd., Barneveld, Wisconsin 53507
Special Interests
6089242216
please enable javascript to view
Buy Tickets
to
Google Calendar - Welcome Spring Festival - 2024-03-23 09:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Welcome Spring Festival - 2024-03-23 09:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Welcome Spring Festival - 2024-03-23 09:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Welcome Spring Festival - 2024-03-23 09:30:00 ical