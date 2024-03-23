Welcome Spring Festival
to
Circle Sanctuary, Barneveld 5354 Meadowvale Rd., Barneveld, Wisconsin 53507
media release: Join us Saturday, March 23rd for our Welcome Spring Festival. We'll have workshops, nature walks, family programming and an all-age egg hunt.
ITEMS TO BRING
- A sack lunch and snacks for you and your family -- please, no peanut products as a community member has a severe allergy!
- Your own bottle or cup for water, and/or a mug for coffee
- Appropriate clothing for Wisconsin Winter: heavy coat, hat, scarf, gloves, warm socks and snow boots. Some events will be outdoors.
- Separate pair of shoes or warm slippers to wear in the Temple Room to keep the floor dry and free of mud.
- A rabbit image to use during mediation. optional
- A basket for gather eggs during the egg hunt.
- A yoga mat or blanket if you choose to lay down for the sound bath. optional
- A notebook and pen to take notes during workshops.
Registration for this event is limited. Please register online to guarantee you will be able to attend.
$30 for the on-site day-long festival.
$20 or $15 for members for the on-line workshop
Info
Circle Sanctuary, Barneveld 5354 Meadowvale Rd., Barneveld, Wisconsin 53507
Special Interests