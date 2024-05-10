Welcome to Our Village, Please Invade Carefully

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

5/10-25, Bartell Theatre, at 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday (2 pm on 5/25) and 2 pm, 5/19. $25.

media release: Written By  Eddie Robson; directed By Jason Compton; produced By Linda Johnson.

Katrina Lyons only visited Cresdon Green for the weekend to see her parents (and, incidentally, ask if they might lend her the deposit for a flat). Unfortunately, this happened to be the weekend when aliens launched an invasion of the village and put a force-field around it.

Performed on the Evjue Stage

Theater & Dance
608-661-9696
