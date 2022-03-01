ONLINE: Well-Being as a Skill

press release: Thank you for helping us celebrate Horizon High School’s 17th anniversary! Please join us by attending Dr. Richard Davidson’s talk on March 1, 2022.

Well-Being as a Skill: Building a kinder, wiser, more compassionate world.

6:30 pm CST via Zoom

Dr. Davidson is the William James and Vilas Professor of Psychology and Psychiatry at the University of Wisconsin–Madison and the Founder and Director of the Center for Healthy Minds. He is best known for his groundbreaking work studying emotion and the brain. A friend and confidante of the Dalai Lama, he is a highly sought-after author and speaker, leading conversations on well-being. Time Magazine named Davidson one of “The 100 Most Influential People in the World” in 2006.

Horizon High School is a recovery high school structured to provide a safe and sober learning atmosphere for students in recovery from drug and alcohol abuse, and related mental health issues. Horizon was founded in 2004 with the idea that a small, supportive educational setting would help students maintain their recovery and develop into well-rounded community members.

Horizon High School has helped 100s of young people over the last 17 years thanks to the support of hundreds of generous contributors just like you. In 2022, we need your help more than ever. Please consider making a donation during your registration for this talk