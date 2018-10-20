wellRED Comedy Tour

"From Dixie With Love," 8 pm, 10/20, Overture Center-Capitol Theater. $55/$32.50.

press release: WellRED: From Dixie With Love, is about celebrating everything great about the South and telling stories from a place of love. It’s about dancing to country music at a gay wedding. It’s about loving your neighbor whether you have the same religion, skin color, or sexual preference, as long as they cheer for the same college football team (Go Vols!). From Dixie With Love is about leaving behind bigotry, but remembering the fried okra.

Trae Crowder’s series of “Liberal Redneck” viral videos have been watch by over 125 Million people on Facebook and YouTube. Trae’s unique point of view captured the attention of Warner Brothers Television and he is currently developing his second and third scripted projects with WB. Trae is also a regular video contributor in partnership with ATTN: and formerly with The New York Daily News.

Presented by FPC Live.