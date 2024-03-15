× Expand courtesy Wend O'Lynn Wend O'Lynn and violin. Wend O'Lynn

media release: Wendy Lynn Markus (Wend O’Lynn) is a skilled and passionate violinist who specializes in Irish and folk music as well as uniquely reimagined versions of modern pop songs. Her performances are entirely instrumental, allowing the rich and vibrant tones of the violin to take center stage. Accompanied by original backing tracks, Wendy showcases the fun and lively spirit of the violin through a variety of traditional and contemporary sounds, infused with energy and joy.