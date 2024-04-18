× Expand courtesy Wend O'Lynn Wend O'Lynn and violin. Wend O'Lynn

media release: Wendy Lynn Markus (Wend O’Lynn) is a skilled and passionate violinist who specializes in Irish and folk music as well as uniquely reimagined versions of modern pop songs. Her performances are entirely instrumental, allowing the rich and vibrant tones of the violin to take center stage. Accompanied by original backing tracks, Wendy showcases the fun and lively spirit of the violin through a variety of traditional and contemporary sounds, infused with energy and joy.

Wendy has been a musician for most of her life, learning piano, drums, and violin at a young age, and professionally as a member of Madison rock band Sunspot since 1996. She has also performed with a wide variety of other acts including: Les Smith and Fresh Horses (Garth Brooks tribute), Penelope’s Thrill, Michael Alexander and Big Whiskey, Rip, Tantric, and Tent Show Troubadours.

Wendy’s enthusiasm for playing the violin and performing this genre of music is contagious, and those who hear her play can feel the energy and joy she brings to her performances.