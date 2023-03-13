media release: Lakeview Library is hosting a photography exhibit highlighting the South Unit until March 31. We hope you'll visit and enjoy the result of Wendy Murkve's exploration of the South Unit with her camera. Stop in anytime the library is open.

2845 N Sherman Ave (next to Willy Street Co-op North)

10am - 8pm Mon-Fril 9am - 5pm Sat; 1 - 5pm Sun (Labor Day-Memorial Day)