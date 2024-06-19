media release: We're The Color Purple {A Burlesque Musical} A Juneteenth Celebration of Female Black Excellence

Join us for a spectacular evening of burlesque and music at the Crucible in Madison, WI, USA! Get ready to be mesmerized by a colorful and dazzling performance that combines the magic of The Color Purple with the sensuality of burlesque. This in-person event will transport you to a world of glamour and excitement as talented performers bring the beloved musical to life in a whole new way. Don't miss out on this unique and unforgettable experience!