WERQ it for St. Jude

press release: Alpha Kappa Alumnae Chapter of Madison is committed to the advancement of our community through educational and charitable events. This year, we are hosting a Charity WERQ event on May 5, at the East Princeton Club to benefit St. Jude Research Hospital. All monetary donations will benefit St. Jude. In addition, our chapter has once again decided to partner with DAIS (Domestic Abuse Intervention Services) and concurrently host a drive. We will be accepting items from their "Wish List" (https://abuseintervention. org/daiswishlist) which will help support the lives of adults and children affected by domestic violence. We truly value the work that DAIS has done since 1977 and want to make sure that we continue to support their efforts and tireless work.

All proceeds from the Charity WERQ event will go to St. Jude and all items from the drive will be donated to DAIS. Pre-sale tickets for the Charity WERQ event are available with a donation of $10 and may be purchased in our St. Jude Fundraising Page (http://events.stjude.org/ werqit). Tickets will also be available at the door for $15 but space is limited.