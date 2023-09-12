RSVP for West Rail Corridor Walking Tour

media release: In the 19th century, the West Rail Corridor, the area around the Milwaukee Road Depot on West Washington Avenue, was a hotbed of businesses that depended on the railroad to transport raw materials and finished products, as well as businesses that served railroad passengers and workers. This area, birthplace of a number of long-term Madison businesses, now abounds with repurposed historic buildings that are home to offices, renters and condo owners. Join us for a nostalgic look at a previous transportation world plus a display of railroad photographs provided by the Center for Railroad Photography and Art. Guests will also enjoy light snacks and beverages at the end of the tour.

Tour Times: We will run 12 tours beginning at 8:30 a.m. and leaving every 30 minutes with the last tour at 2:00 p.m.

Tour Length: Approximately 2 hours

Tickets: $15 MTHP Members and CRPA Members | $25 General Public

TICKETS OPEN AUGUST 1 (Tickets will open early on July 27 for MTHP and CRP&A members. You will receive an access code by email to purchase tickets.)

We encourage you to get your tickets early as these tours often sell out. Tickets close September 12. Refunds will be given up to September 12 for cancellations.