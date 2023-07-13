West Side Alders Meet & Greet

media release: Westside alders are excited to announce the first Westside Alders Meet and Greet of the year, taking place Thursday, July 13, from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm at the Meadowood Neighborhood Center in their Multi-Purpose Room, 5740 Raymond Rd., Madison, WI 53711. In an effort to speak directly to residents, west side alders hope to harness the power of engagement to create positive changes for the west side of Madison.

This Westside Alders Meet and Greet creates an opportunity for both alders and constituents to listen to a broad range of perspectives, gain a deeper understanding of complex issues, and collaborate on unique solutions. “I am looking forward to engaging with west side constituents and continuing to explore ways to work across district lines,” says District 10 Alder and Council Vice President Yannette Figueroa Cole.

The Westside Meet and Greet is designed for accessibility. By including six alder districts, the goal is to bring together a diverse group of individuals and bring about innovation through an inclusive process. Such an approach leads to a deeper understanding of west side issues. “In collaborative efforts, we are looking forward to connecting with our west side residents and hearing how we can serve them,” says Alder Nasra Wehelie, who hopes to foster collaborative approaches with residents.

“This meet and greet is a rare opportunity for residents to be in conversation with alders about the future of Madison’s west side. I look forward to this important dialogue and hope that it is the first of many more to come,” says Alder John W. Duncan of District 1. The event meets constituents where they are, and will follow a less formal structure. While there will be introductions by west side Alders as well as the Mayor, this is strictly an opportunity for residents to engage with their local elected officials in a welcoming environment.

The Meet and Greet will provide resources for involvement with local government and light refreshments will be provided.

Westside District Alders Include:

District 1, Alder John W. Duncan

Contact Information

Phone: (608) 620-3395

Email: district1@cityofmadison.com

District 7, Alder Nasra Wehelie

Contact Information

Phone: (608) 571-4919

Email: district7@cityofmadison.com

District 9, Alder Nikki Conklin

Contact Information

Phone: (262) 693-2058

Email: district9@cityofmadison.com

District 10, Alder Yannette Figueroa Cole

Contact Information

Phone: (608) 318-3838

Email: district10@cityofmadison.com

District 19, Alder Kristen Slack

Contact Information

Phone: (608) 571-5749

Email: district19@cityofmadison.com

District 20, Alder Barbara Harrington-McKinney

Contact Information

Phone: (608) 228-8683

Email: district20@cityofmadison.com

For more information, please feel free to contact your Westside District Alder, or please reach out to the Council Office by phone at (608) 266-4071, or by email, at lbanuelos@cityofmadison.com.

About the Madison Common Council

The Common Council’s mission is to represent the residents of Madison by promoting the safety, health, and general well-being of the community, by incorporating the following city core values: Equity, Civic Engagement, Well-Being, Shared Prosperity, and Stewardship. For additional information about the Madison Common Council, please visit: www.cityofmadison.com/council.