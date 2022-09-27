media release: Presented by Mystery to Me and The Cap Times, Pete Souza will project rarely-seen photographs and tell stories from his new book The West Wing and Beyond: What I Saw Inside the Presidency. Following his presentation, he will join Cap Times photo director Ruthie Hauge in discussion. A Q&A with the audience will conclude the evening.

Meet the people inside the presidency and go behind the scenes of the West Wing—into the Oval Office and Situation Room, aboard Air Force One, and beyond—with #1 bestselling author and former presidential photographer Pete Souza.

Pete Souza has spent more time in the Oval Office than almost any person in history. During the Obama administration alone, Souza was inside the presidential bubble for more than 25,000 hours and made nearly 2 million photographs. The result is an unprecedented view of how our democracy really works.

Now Souza invites you into the inner sanctum of the American presidency, sharing rarely seen photographs and untold stories of life and work in the White House and traveling with the President around the world.

The West Wing and Beyond takes you behind the scenes of consequential moments and introduces the people, places, and traditions that define our nation’s highest office—from the national security staff to the White House groundskeeper. It delivers a new appreciation for the Secret Service, the seriousness of the Situation Room, and even the fun of mini basketball games played in rare moments of downtime outside the Oval.

Brimming with gorgeous photographs paired with fascinating storytelling, The West Wing and Beyond offers a one-of-a-kind look into the personalities, intrigues, and fascinating details that comprise the modern presidency. It is an essential book for every citizen who believes in American democracy.”