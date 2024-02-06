Sugar Maple Concert Series. $27 ($20 adv.).

media release: Powerhouse country & Western swing band The Western Flyers serve up an irresistibly hot, unmistakably Texas-style sound popularized by Bob Wills in the 1940s with an electrifying energy all their own. Featuring a fresh, all-star lineup led by guitar slinger Joey McKenzie on archtop guitar & vocal, fiddle champion Ridge Roberts on fiddle & vocal, upright bassist Matthew Mefford, the award winning Flyers are guaranteed to have even the shyest of wallflowers tappin' their toes or swinging on the dance floor.