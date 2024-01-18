media release: Alders John W. Duncan, Nasra Wehelie and Barbara Harrington-McKinney team up to form a new monthly series of informational sessions called “Westside Community Connections”. The sessions will kick off on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. Sessions will be in virtual format and will take place every 3rd Thursday of the month from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

The sessions were created to give far westside residents district and citywide updates and will feature a different city agency each month. This month’s session will feature Yang Tao, Ph.D., P.E., director of traffic engineering. Tao will share important updates, both district specific and citywide, on the Vision Zero Initiative, Safe Streets Madison program, and street lighting. Alders will assist in facilitating the meeting and there will be time for a Q&A at the end of the presentation by Tao.

“We are excited to work collaboratively to provide a platform for residents to learn more about the important work City of Madison agencies are doing to keep our communities safe and thriving,” says Alder Nasra Wehelie.

To participate in the virtual Westside Community Connections session on Thursday, January 18, please register in advance at the following link: www.cityofmadison.com/westsidecommunityconnections

Attendees can also submit their questions in advance to Lorissa Bañuelos, Community Engagement Strategist, by email lbanuelos@cityofmadison.com. Please include “Westside Community Connections” in the subject line.

For more information, please contact:

District 7: Alder Nasra Wehelie by email district7@cityofmadison.com or by phone (608) 571-4919

District 1: Alder John W. Duncan by email district1@cityofmadison.com or by phone (608)-620-3395

District 20: Alder Barbara Harrington-McKinney, by email district20@cityofmadison.com or by phone (608) 228-8683

Residents can also contact the Common Council Office, by email, council@cityofmadison.com or by phone (608) 266-4071.

