Westside Community Farmers' Market

to Google Calendar - Westside Community Farmers' Market - 2019-06-08 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Westside Community Farmers' Market - 2019-06-08 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Westside Community Farmers' Market - 2019-06-08 07:00:00 iCalendar - Westside Community Farmers' Market - 2019-06-08 07:00:00

press release: Saturdays, 7:00am - 12:30pm, through Nov. 9.

The Westside Community Market is located in Madison, Wisconsin, at the UW Health Digestive Health Center parking lot at the corner of University Avenue & University Row. The market is accessible from both University Avenue & Whitney Way.

Via Madison Metro Bus: The Westside Community Market is accessible via the #8 weekend bus route. Please check the Metro website to plan your route.

Info

Farmers' Markets
608-628-8879
to Google Calendar - Westside Community Farmers' Market - 2019-06-08 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Westside Community Farmers' Market - 2019-06-08 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Westside Community Farmers' Market - 2019-06-08 07:00:00 iCalendar - Westside Community Farmers' Market - 2019-06-08 07:00:00 to Google Calendar - Westside Community Farmers' Market - 2019-06-15 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Westside Community Farmers' Market - 2019-06-15 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Westside Community Farmers' Market - 2019-06-15 07:00:00 iCalendar - Westside Community Farmers' Market - 2019-06-15 07:00:00 to Google Calendar - Westside Community Farmers' Market - 2019-06-22 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Westside Community Farmers' Market - 2019-06-22 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Westside Community Farmers' Market - 2019-06-22 07:00:00 iCalendar - Westside Community Farmers' Market - 2019-06-22 07:00:00 to Google Calendar - Westside Community Farmers' Market - 2019-06-29 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Westside Community Farmers' Market - 2019-06-29 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Westside Community Farmers' Market - 2019-06-29 07:00:00 iCalendar - Westside Community Farmers' Market - 2019-06-29 07:00:00 to Google Calendar - Westside Community Farmers' Market - 2019-07-06 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Westside Community Farmers' Market - 2019-07-06 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Westside Community Farmers' Market - 2019-07-06 07:00:00 iCalendar - Westside Community Farmers' Market - 2019-07-06 07:00:00