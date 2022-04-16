media release: This FREE demo will speak to the wet felting process. This is a great opportunity to learn more about how Sandy has mastered her craft! We are excited for this opportunity to share and learn with you!

From Sandi Wysock about her process

"I say that I use wool fibers to paint. Wet felting, needle felting and stitching are processes for bonding the fibers together and adding detail.

I begin by laying out a base layer of wool fibers. On top of the base layer, colored wool fibers are used as brush strokes to create an image. Silk, bamboo, mohair and other fibers may be added to the final surface for additional texture, These fibers will not felt but will be grabbed by the wool as it felts together. I primarily use merino wool fibers but will occasionally use yak, Corriedale, or other sheep breeds to paint my picture. When the composition is complete, it is wet felted.

Wet felting is a process that uses the natural property of wool fibers to create a fabric. The wool fibers have tiny microscopic barbs. When the wool is moistened and then rubbed together, the barbs will snap together much like velcro. The result is felt.

To wet felt, I carefully spray hot soapy water over my art and begin to hand rub. When the fibers begin to adhere together, I lay the art on a bamboo mat and roll and rub until the fibers are completely felted together. I rinse out the soap and allow the art to dry. Wet felting completely transforms my composition. It changes from a 3 D image to a 2 D image. The fibers blend resulting in a softer image with less detail.

Once dry, I evaluate. Did I lose to much detail? Is more fine detail needed and where?

Some pieces are perfect after the wet felting process. Others need additional detail to really shine. For the additional detail, I use needle felting, stitching and embroidery. Needle felting is a dry felting technique that tangles the fibers together using a long barbed needle. I use the technique to add fine details in wool. The finishing details can really make the final details pop."