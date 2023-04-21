press release: Karst hydrogeology & wetlands

Have you ever heard of “karst”? Hydrogeologist Maureen Muldoon will provide an introduction to the hydrogeology of Wisconsin’s karst landscapes. Geologist Grace Graham will talk about the relationship between karst springs and wetlands.

Maureen Muldoon started her career with the Wisconsin Geographical & Natural History Survey (WGNHS) in 1987. In 1998 she moved to UW-Oshkosh for 21 years, where she was a professor of Geology. She has recently returned to the WGNHS, where she conducts research that focuses on applied groundwater questions throughout Wisconsin with a focus on hydrogeology of karst. Grace Graham is a geologist for WGNHS, where she does fieldwork, data management, and geographic information system (GIS) work for a variety of projects and research topics, balancing her between the field and the office.

The Wetland Coffee Break series helps keep our community of wetland lovers connected and learning about wetlands throughout the year, from anywhere! Bring your coffee and learn about wetlands, the plants and animals that call them home, and the many natural benefits they provide to our communities. Sessions are held on Zoom and feature time for audience Q&A.

Visit wisconsinwetlands.org for a list of upcoming presentations and to register. Once you register, you’ll receive an automatic email including the URL link and password you’ll need to access the meeting. We record and post each presentation so you can watch any that you missed live. You’ll find links to these recordings at the website, and you can also find them on our Facebook page.

We are grateful to all of the presenters for sharing their knowledge and expertise and to everyone interested in learning more about wetlands! If you are interested in giving a Wetland Coffee Break presentation, or if you have a wetland topic you’d like to see covered, please contact Katie.Beilfuss@wisconsinwetlands.org.