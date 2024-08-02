Blanding's Turtle: A True Wetland Denizen

Wisconsin Wetlands Association Wetland Coffee Break livestream talk, on Zoom. RSVP for link.

media release: Blanding’s turtles are true denizens of wetlands, traveling among wetlands to complete their life cycle, but also traveling long distances on dry land to nest. They take an extremely long time to reach sexual maturity (17 – 20 years in Wisconsin) but can live as long as humans. Join Rebecca Christoffel to learn more of the fascinating life history of Blanding’s turtles as well as some current conservation efforts underway to help their populations.

Rebecca Christoffel is the co-director of Turtles for Tomorrow (turtlesfortomorrow.org), a non-profit dedicated to the conservation and management of Wisconsin’s rare amphibians and reptiles, particularly turtles. Prior to her involvement in Turtles for Tomorrow, she was a faculty member and Extension Wildlife Biologist for Iowa State University.