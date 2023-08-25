Wetland Coffee Break

Wisconsin Wetlands Association livestream on Zoom. RSVP for link.

media release: "All-female salamanders 'rule' an ephemeral pond," by Gregory T. Burns.

Learn about a multi-year citizen science amphibian-focused research project studying vernal pools (ephemeral ponds) in east central Wisconsin from citizen-scientist Greg Burns. Greg will share notable observations and findings from this study, including the first definitive discovery of the all-female salamander biotype, unisexual Ambystoma, in southern Wisconsin (previously only known in northern Wisconsin counties).

Greg Burns worked in healthcare administration for almost 40 years, including serving as the chief executive officer for three hospitals. Retirement has provided the opportunity to pursue his lifelong passion for the outdoors and the natural world. Beyond amphibian research, Greg’s other citizen science activities include participating in Snapshot Wisconsin, Bald Eagle Nest Watch-Madison Audubon, and the Wisconsin Odonata Survey and serving as a field assistant for the Cooper’s Hawk research of UW-Stevens Point Professor Robert Rosenfield.