The Eastern Massasauga: Wisconsin's Wetland Rattlesname

Wisconsin Wetlands Association Wetland Coffee Break livestream talk, on Zoom. RSVP for link.

media release: The eastern massasauga, one of two rattlesnake species found in Wisconsin, is incredibly rare globally and only remains at eight sites in the state. Unlike most rattlesnakes, the eastern massasauga is more at home in wetlands than in dry uplands. Learn more about this unique snake, its habitat, and current research in Wisconsin from WDNR conservation biologist Rori Paloski.

Rori Paloski is a conservation biologist with the Wisconsin DNR specializing in herpetology and endangered species regulation. She is involved with a variety of herpetology projects throughout Wisconsin. Rori is also currently working on her PhD at UW-Madison researching the endangered eastern massasauga rattlesnake.