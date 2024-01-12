Wetland Coffee Break

Wisconsin Wetlands Association livestream on Zoom. RSVP for link.

media release: Reciprocal relationships with restoration and protection efforts

Andrew LaPlant and Bobbie Webster, Cofrin Center for Biodiversity, UW-Green Bay

Learn about the ecological and cultural significance of the newly created Wequiock Creek Natural Area in Brown County, WI, and how it was protected. Andrew LaPlant and Bobbie Webster of UW-Green Bay will share how they are conducting restoration efforts here in a way that honors the area’s significance to Indigenous people. The talk will wrap up with a summary of early results and their hopes for the future.

Andrew LaPlant is a UW-Green Bay alumnus who brings an array of natural resource management experience from the National Park Service (Assateague Island National Seashore & Indiana Dunes National Park), Wisconsin DNR (State Natural Ares Program), Door County Soil & Water Conservation Department, and NES Ecological Services in Green Bay.

Bobbie Webster is the Natural Areas Ecologist for UW-Green Bay. She has considerable experience working in land management with previous positions with The Door County Land Trust, The Nature Conservancy, and Wisconsin DNR. She received both her M.S. in Natural Resources and her B.S. in Public Administration and Policy Analysis, Political Science, and Resource Management from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.