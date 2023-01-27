press release: "Wetland restoration for ravine protection in SE Wisconsin," by Lori Artiomow, Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary & Arboretum

During the fall of 2020, Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary & Arboretum restored about two acres of wetland and installed other storm water management measures over roughly six acres. The goal of this restoration was to reduce storm and melt water flows to an extremely eroded ravine that flows to the South Branch of the Pike River in Kenosha County. This presentation will describe why we did the project and the management issues we are currently confronting with the restoration. Management issues include impacts of the exceptional drought experienced by Kenosha County the first season after the restoration and invasive plant species brought in by equipment used for the restoration.

Lori Artiomow has worked at Hawthorn Hollow for 12 years restoring and managing prairies, woodlands, and wetlands. Prior to that, she worked as a consultant developing land management plans for municipalities and land trusts. She received her MS from UW-Milwaukee in the Biological Sciences in 2002.

The Wetland Coffee Break series helps keep our community of wetland lovers connected and learning about wetlands throughout the year, from anywhere! Bring your coffee and learn about wetlands, the plants and animals that call them home, and the many natural benefits they provide to our communities. Sessions are held on Zoom and feature time for audience Q&A.

Visit wisconsinwetlands.org for a list of upcoming presentations and to register. Once you register, you’ll receive an automatic email including the URL link and password you’ll need to access the meeting. We record and post each presentation so you can watch any that you missed live. You’ll find links to these recordings at the website, and you can also find them on our Facebook page.

We are grateful to all of the presenters for sharing their knowledge and expertise and to everyone interested in learning more about wetlands! If you are interested in giving a Wetland Coffee Break presentation, or if you have a wetland topic you’d like to see covered, please contact Katie.Beilfuss@wisconsinwetlands.org.