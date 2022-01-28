ONLINE: Wetland Coffee Break

press release: "Chiwaukee Prairie: A conservation story through photos," by Dana Garrigan

Chiwaukee Prairie is home to a tremendous amount of biodiversity—more than 450 species of plants, nearly 200 species of birds, and an immense variety of insects. The Wisconsin DNR has said that Chiwaukee is arguably the single most important site to conserve in the entire ecological landscape of Southeast coastal Wisconsin. The international Ramsar Convention on Wetlands agrees and designated the Chiwaukee – Illinois Beach Lake Plain as a Wetland of International Importance in 2015. Join Dr. Dana Garrigan to hear the story of the preservation of Chiwaukee Prairie via a spectacular photographic tour. Dr. Garrigan spent the past two years photographing the unique species found in Chiwaukee’s wetlands and remnant prairie habitats in preparation for a photo exhibit that is now open at the Kenosha Public Museum.

Wisconsin Wetlands Association launched our Wetland Coffee Breaks in to help keep our community of wetland lovers connected and learning about wetlands throughout the year, from anywhere! Our Wetland Coffee Break series features brief presentations about wetlands, the plants and animals that call them home, and the many natural benefits they provide to our communities.

