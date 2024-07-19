On, in and Underwater: Life Cycles and Life History of Wetland Invertebrates

Wisconsin Wetlands Association Wetland Coffee Break livestream talk, on Zoom. RSVP for link.

media release: Aquatic insects and other invertebrates are the most diverse and abundant freshwater organisms inhabiting wetland ecosystems. Join Dr. Jessica Orlofske of UW-Parkside to learn about Wisconsin’s wetland invertebrates that skate on the surface, swim in the water column, or crawl along the substrate. Dr. Orlofske will discuss the life cycles of these invertebrates as well as some of their life history adaptations. Understanding the roles, traits, and behaviors of these dynamic organisms can help us to appreciate their contributions to ecosystem function as well as their role in freshwater biomonitoring.

Jessica Orlofske is an associate professor in the Biological Sciences Department at UW-Parkside. Dr. Orlofske teaches a variety of courses including invertebrate zoology, principles of ecology, freshwater ecology, and biostatistics. Dr. Orlofske received her undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point and graduate degrees from Iowa State University and the University of New Brunswick (Canada). Dr. Orlofske’s research focuses on invertebrate conservation and environmental monitoring.