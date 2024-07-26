Wetlands in Wisconsin's Mega Moraines

Wisconsin Wetlands Association Wetland Coffee Break livestream talk, on Zoom. RSVP for link.

media release: One of the largest concentrations of wetlands in our state is found in a unique area of large hummocky moraines that spans across north-central Wisconsin. We will explore the origin of this unusual glacial landscape and how it gave rise to thousands of internally-draining (“isolated”) wetlands.

Dr. Nelson Ham studies the origins of Wisconsin’s landscapes, especially those formed during the last ice age. He earned his PhD at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and has taught at St. Norbert College in DePere for the past 30 years.