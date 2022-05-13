ONLINE: Wetland Coffee Break

press release: Spectacular sedges in Wisconsin’s wetlands​

Have you ever wanted to know more about the plant diversity that lurks in green wetland meadows and marshes? Dr. Mandy Little will share her knowledge of sedges, a plant family that dominates healthy Wisconsin wetlands. Cottongrass, bulrush, woolgrass, and spikerush? Yep, they’re all sedges. This will be a great talk for anyone interested in getting to know these grass-like plants that have a reputation for being tricky to identify and can be harbingers of wetland health.

Dr. Mandy Little has spent the past 25 years working in and wandering around wetlands in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Maine. She teaches plant biology, taxonomy, and wetland ecology at UW-Stout.

Wisconsin Wetlands Association launched our Wetland Coffee Breaks in to help keep our community of wetland lovers connected and learning about wetlands throughout the year, from anywhere! Our Wetland Coffee Break series features brief presentations about wetlands, the plants and animals that call them home, and the many natural benefits they provide to our communities.

Wetland Coffee Breaks are offered as live presentations via secure Zoom meetings. See below for a list of upcoming presentations and to register. Once you register, you’ll receive an automatic email including the URL link and password you’ll need to access the meeting.

Wetland Coffee Breaks are also recorded and posted so you can watch any that you missed live. Generally, we’ll post a Coffee Break recording within a week of the live session. You’ll find links to these recordings below.

We are grateful to all of the presenters for sharing their knowledge and expertise and to everyone interested in learning more about wetlands!

If you are interested in giving a Wetland Coffee Break presentation, or if you have a wetland topic you’d like to see covered, please contact Katie at Katie.Beilfuss@wisconsinwetlands.org.