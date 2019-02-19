press release: Join Wisconsin Wetlands Association for the biggest wetland event of the year! Register now for the 2019 Wetland Science Conference, Wetlands: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow, to be held February 19-21, 2019, at the Madison Marriott West. Scientists, practitioners, government officials, enthusiasts, and others will gather to share the latest wetland science and solutions.

Current members of WWA are eligible for a 20% discount off regular registration fees.