RSVP for WFSCA Hall of Fame Banquet

media release: The 2022 WFSCA Hall of Fame Banquet will be held on Saturday, February 5, starting at 5 pm, at the Chula Vista in Wisconsin Dells. The public is welcome to attend. Please contact Jeff Agnew at jagnew2020@gmail.com to make reservations.

The Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association 2022 Hall of Fame Class is:

Janel Batten- Oshkosh West, Appleton East, and Pulaski

Stephanie Hauser- Executive Director WIAA, Contributor

Patty Jansen- Watertown

Jeff Hodgson- Belmont