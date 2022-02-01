RSVP for WFSCA Hall of Fame Banquet
media release: The 2022 WFSCA Hall of Fame Banquet will be held on Saturday, February 5, starting at 5 pm, at the Chula Vista in Wisconsin Dells. The public is welcome to attend. Please contact Jeff Agnew at jagnew2020@gmail.com to make reservations.
The Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association 2022 Hall of Fame Class is:
Janel Batten- Oshkosh West, Appleton East, and Pulaski
Stephanie Hauser- Executive Director WIAA, Contributor
Patty Jansen- Watertown
Jeff Hodgson- Belmont
