ONLINE: Wisconsin Farmers Union-South Central Chapter

media release: The South Central Chapter of the Wisconsin Farmers Union will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. on May 27 via Zoom. Cara Carper of Green County Development Corporation and Andy Larson of the Food Finance Institute will be speaking about financial opportunities for growers.

GCDC was formed to bring professional economic development expertise to Green County communities and businesses. They work to build the economic future of Green County through public-private partnerships.

The Food Finance Institute provides business consulting in areas key to farm financial and organizational health. They have expertise in strategic farm business and marketing planning, farm financial statements and projections, agricultural credit and loan structure, loan guarantees and credit enhancements, farm succession and intergenerational transition, and grantsmanship.

To register and receive a link to the event, email wfusouthcentral@gmail.com.