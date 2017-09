press release: Whad'ya Know at A House of a Guy's Own, 1215 Drake St., Madison, 10 AM to Noon

Whad'ya Know Facebook LiveCast with Michael Feldman, free, limited seating, quiz with fabulous prizes. RSVP!

Fall 2017 dates: Sept. 16 & 23; Oct. 7 & 28; Nov. 4 & 25; Dec. 2 & 16. Dec. 16 is a holiday party, bring a dish to pass!