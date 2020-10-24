ONLINE: What Does It Take to Raise Anti-Racist Kids?

press release: Sat. Oct. 24 10:00 am What Does it Take to Raise Anti-Racist Kids? Join Families for Justice and Groundwork for this Zoom discussion about the many spheres of raising anti-racist kids. Most parents of Black children begin talking with their children about race and racism when they're three years old, but most p arents of white children often don't begin that discussion until their children are 11 or 12.

Though all are welcome, this workshop is being specifically designed with white parents in mind. Suggested donation of $10-25, 100 percent of which will be given to Urban Triage’s capital campaign – to donate visit: https://www.paypal.com/ paypalme/GroundworkMadison

To register for the Zoom call itself , please visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/ d/e/ 1FAIpQLSeULAsTvSVNkzNYOsua8UaG qCn7ZCidiWGqIQf9XehjzNpHog/ viewform