What Homeowners Can Do to Reduce Bird-Window Collisions

media release: No registration required; drop-ins are welcome!

Birds bring incredible joy to our lives, but face serious threats that we can control. One easy and effective way to support birds is by preventing them from hitting our windows. Hundreds of millions of birds die every year in the US after hitting windows, and almost half of those happen at homes. The good news is that the solutions are easy and affordable!

Madison Audubon, SOS Save Our Songbirds, and Olbrich Botanical Gardens are teaming up to share the science behind why birds hit windows and demonstrate window treatments you can easily do at home. There will be three methods described: dot decals (as shown in the graphic), paracord curtains, and tempera paint. You’ll get to see and hear about the window treatment Olbrich installed earlier this year, and take home a free Feather Friendly window treatment kit, donated by SOS Save Our Songbirds, while supplies last!