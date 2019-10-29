What is Food and Who Decides?

press release: Are plant-based milks milk? Is meat really meat if it is grown in a lab? Which stakeholders will get a say in making these decisions about our food? How can the public get involved in making these policies? This panel brings experts on food regulation and law together with experts on milk and meat to discuss food regulation and the present and future of milk and meat. There will be plenty of time for audience questions and discussion. See the event on the Holtz Center website. Free Event, No RSVP needed.

Panelists:

Steve Rankin, professor and chair of the Department of Food Science; studying foods manufacturing, including pasteurization, dairy chemistry, ice cream, and cheese grading.

Jeff Sindelar, associate professor/Extension meat specialist, Animal Sciences; expert in meat science, processing and food safety.

Steph Tai, professor, UW-Madison Law School; specializing in environmental and administrative law, food systems law, and risk regulation.

Monica Theis, distinguished lecturer, Department of Food Science; registered dietician nutritionist specializing in Food, Food Service Operations and Food Systems Management.

Moderated by Noah Weeth Feinstein, director of the Holtz Center for Science & Technology Studies, associated professor of curriculum & instruction.

Questions or for special accommodations at events contact Kara at (608) 835-6268 or kripley@oregonlibrary.org