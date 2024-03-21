What is Green Burial?

media release: Cemeterian Dustin Duve from Natural Path Sanctuary will discuss green burial options. Learn about the Natural Path Sanctuary, located in Verona, a nature preserve burial ground also known as a green cemetery. The first cemetery in Dane County that exclusively follows natural/green burial practices offering natural and traditional alternatives to modern-day burials.

Please RSVP to nps@farleycenter.org. This talk takes place at Mineral Point Public Library, 137 High St.