What is Wisconsin's Energy Strategy

press release: The Thompson Center is excited to be putting on an event looking at renewable energy production in Wisconsin. Panelists will include representatives of both public and private organizations as well as some academics. Specifically, the conference will examine what opportunities and challenges are present in building up Wisconsin’s renewable energy capacity, and how the state can optimize the use of its existing renewable energy resources.

Sharon Jacobs of the University of Colorado Law School and author of “The Energy Prosumer” will be our Keynote speaker for this event over a free lunch.